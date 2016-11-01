Finally, Insurance and Healthcare speak the same language.Scroll Down
THE PROBLEM
The healthcare industry is in crisis
Healthcare costs and insurance premiums are sky-high and diagnoses and treatments are lacking due to shortages in reliable data delivery, patient information access, and patient-provider connectivity.
THE SOLUTION
Good healthcare should be simple
By establishing a centralized, easy-to-access hub for healthcare data, we can lower the cost of coverage and improve the value of care.
FOR INSURANCE
Linking insurance companies to their providers network and patients. Centralized data delivery and management system that connects insurance companies to their members and providers.
FOR PROVIDERS
Connecting doctors to patients and insurance companies. Health data center that offers one-click patient access for healthcare providers, and a centralized patient upload for labs, hospitals, and clinics.
FOR PATIENT
Personalized and individualized platform providing portable and centralized access to your health reports and healthcare documents.
