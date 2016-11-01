AbartysHealth

Finally, Insurance and Healthcare speak the same language.

THE PROBLEM

The healthcare industry is in crisis

Healthcare costs and insurance premiums are sky-high and diagnoses and treatments are lacking due to shortages in reliable data delivery, patient information access, and patient-provider connectivity.

THE SOLUTION

Good healthcare should be simple

By establishing a centralized, easy-to-access hub for healthcare data, we can lower the cost of coverage and improve the value of care.

FOR INSURANCE

Linking insurance companies to their providers network and patients. Centralized data delivery and management system that connects insurance companies to their members and providers.

FOR PROVIDERS

Connecting doctors to patients and insurance companies. Health data center that offers one-click patient access for healthcare providers, and a centralized patient upload for labs, hospitals, and clinics.

FOR PATIENT

Personalized and individualized platform providing portable and centralized access to your health reports and healthcare documents.

Testimonials

Incredible advance for our systems.
By Insurer
Love that all of my healthcare is in one place. I went to the doctor and simply pulled up my record on my phone.
By Patient
This system has made it easier to connect with my patients and organize my communication with the insurance providers.
By Physician
I received a discounted premium for simply logging into my account.
By Patient

We are already doing something special for:

    INSURANCE COMPANIES

    HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

    PATIENTS

